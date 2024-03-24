Insight Folios Inc Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned 0.10% of Starwood Property Trust worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of STWD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 179.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

