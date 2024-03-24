Udine Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,987 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Rivian Automotive makes up approximately 1.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 29,143,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,393,132. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

