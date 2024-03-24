Insight Folios Inc Acquires 12,790 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up about 1.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 348,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117,173 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,421,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,777. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

