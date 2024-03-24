Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.98. 2,386,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

