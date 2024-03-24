Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Lifted by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 3.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 7,344,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,861,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.