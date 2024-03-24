Insight Folios Inc Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,674. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

