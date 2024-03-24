Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.08. 5,775,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197,160. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

