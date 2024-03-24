Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Position Lifted by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Universal makes up about 3.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Insight Folios Inc owned 0.44% of Universal worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Universal by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Universal by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal by 52.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:UVV traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 158,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,843. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $821.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

