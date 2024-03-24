Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,693 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.72. 3,200,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

