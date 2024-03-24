Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,286. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $227.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.89.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

