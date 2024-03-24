Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,688 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $42.57. 28,503,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

