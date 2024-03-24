Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $430.10 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00081676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00021770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001395 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,111,345,287 coins and its circulating supply is 848,343,019 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

