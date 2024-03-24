Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Tops $283.70 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $283.70 million and $31.36 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003559 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

