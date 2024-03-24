Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $564,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,386 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $415.66. 821,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,594. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.83 and its 200 day moving average is $389.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $300.67 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.