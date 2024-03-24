Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 396,631 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1,638.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,631 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. 2,001,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

