Mutual Advisors LLC Has $13.49 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,697. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.