Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $181.26. 737,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

