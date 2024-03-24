iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,413,000. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 170,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,359,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.