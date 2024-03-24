Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 20.82%.

Prime Meridian Price Performance

Shares of PMHG stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.53. Prime Meridian has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Prime Meridian Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Prime Meridian’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Prime Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

