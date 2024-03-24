SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 405,601 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $125,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 28,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,437,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

