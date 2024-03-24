Mutual Advisors LLC Has $16.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

VYM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.08. The stock had a trading volume of 812,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,087. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $120.03.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

