HI Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $270,542.33 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0005541 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $248,412.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

