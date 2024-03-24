Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 8.7% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $446.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.03. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

