The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.9% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

