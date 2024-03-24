FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 2.44% of AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.11.

About AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF

The Advisorshares Msos 2x Daily ETF (MSOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the daily total return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements. MSOX was launched on Aug 23, 2022 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.