Udine Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Snowflake comprises about 1.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.03. 4,085,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,083,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.48. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.17 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

