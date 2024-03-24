Udine Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up about 2.2% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 345.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after buying an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,597,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,358. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $48.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

