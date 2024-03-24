Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.47. 105,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

