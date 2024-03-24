Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,409 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after buying an additional 183,396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,521,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,300. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $58.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.