Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,183,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,376,988. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.