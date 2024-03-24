Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 6,521 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after acquiring an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after acquiring an additional 969,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.41. 8,941,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,313,423. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

