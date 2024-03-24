Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 4,782 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,857 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST remained flat at $50.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,823 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

