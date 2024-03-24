Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 57,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,973. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $30.96 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.97.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

