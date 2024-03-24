Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,639 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $427,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $15,170,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,561,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

