GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 2,999 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6,247.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 265,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $58.56.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.