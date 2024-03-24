Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $17.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $824.83. The company had a trading volume of 615,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,152. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $803.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $739.60. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

