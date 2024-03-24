Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 443,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $233.21. The stock had a trading volume of 196,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,313. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $235.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

