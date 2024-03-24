3,541 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,749. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In acquired 1,191,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at $102,105,427.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In bought 1,191,895 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at $102,105,427.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

