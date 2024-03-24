Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,922 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

GILD stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. 7,730,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,213,080. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.