Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,103 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.3 %

SHW traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,585. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $347.71. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.56 and its 200-day moving average is $288.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

