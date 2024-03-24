GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,433,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $6,070,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,674,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,973,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $6,070,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,674,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,973,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,084 shares of company stock worth $66,443,191. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.42. 2,380,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.48 and its 200-day moving average is $231.27. The company has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.06.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

