Secret Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.51 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $4.94 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00109480 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00038466 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00017557 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00183677 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

