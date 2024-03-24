Belrium (BEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001689 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000943 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

