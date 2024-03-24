Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $16.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,571.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,490. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,661.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,506.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

