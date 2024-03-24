Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AOM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. 161,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,301. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.