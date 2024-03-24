Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,121 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000,000.

Shares of VONV traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $77.22. 1,879,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,432. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

