iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.