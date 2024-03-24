Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 708,568 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. 2,272,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,976. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

