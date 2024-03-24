Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 15,686 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $103.44. The company had a trading volume of 231,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $77.53 and a one year high of $104.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.03.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

