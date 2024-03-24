Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE OHI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

